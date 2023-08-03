Mega health, infrastructure projects under execution at fast pace in Multan: Commissioner

MULTAN - Commissioner Multan Division En­gineer Amir Khattak said that the provincial government was spending funds worth billions on various mega projects of health and infrastructure uplift in Multan division to facilitate masses. During his visit to Nishtar Hospital-II to review the progress of development work here on Wednes­day, the commissioner said that the provincial government was striving hard to ensure the best medical facili­ties for the people and development was being executed speedily for their earliest possible completion. He said that the construction of Nishtar Hospital-II would not only facili­tate the people of South Punjab and would also help reduce patients in the Nishtar Hospital-I.

Khatak maintained that the pro­vincial government was releasing the required funds on time under the vision to provide the best health facilities to the masses. He directed officials concerned to complete the project within the given time. He urged officers to increase workforce and continue the construction work round the clock in two shifts for early completion of the mega public facilitation project.

COMMISSIONER FOR ARRANGEMENTS IN VIEW OF POSSIBLE FLOOD

Commissioner Multan division, En­gineer Aamir Khattak directed the district administrations to complete arrangements in view of possible flood. He expressed these views while pre­siding over meeting and asked Deputy Commissioners and Irrigation depart­ment to carry out full inspection of safety embankments, encroachment operation and ensure evacuation of people and cattle from revrine area.

People evacuated from revrine area should avoid returning and those do­ing so will be dealt strictly. He said that there was low level flood in Ravi, Sut­lej rivers and no flood threat in river Chenab. However, the administration was on full alert.

Aamir Khattak ordered to prepare plan for evacuation from riverine areas and availability of machinery. Ample stock of snake bite vaccine and cattle fodder be kept. Emergency departments including rescue 1122 should continue mock excise. In view of the rains, WASA disposal stations should be kept fully functional.