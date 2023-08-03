Thursday, August 03, 2023
Minister directs completion of work on Arbab Niaz Stadium

Our Staff Reporter
August 03, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Peshawar  -  Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Caretaker Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs, Industry, and Commerce, Matiullah Marwat, visited Arbab Niaz Stadium Peshawar to oversee the ongoing up-gradation project and directed for the timely completion of the remaining construction work.

During his visit, the minister emphasized the importance of expediting the remaining completion work to ensure that the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches can be played in the province. He expressed his vision of making the stadium equipped to meet international standards, allowing it to host matches of significant stature.

The minister was briefed by concerned officials on the up-gradation project’s progress and its special features in line with international standards. As part of the developmental project, 95 per cent of the work has already been completed, and it is expected that the stadium will be ready for matches in September on an experimental basis.

In light of this update, the caretaker minister urged for a swift completion of the remaining construction work to facilitate the hosting of PSL cricket matches in the province. He reiterated the government’s commitment to promoting sports and healthy activities in the region, emphasizing their significance in building a healthy society.

