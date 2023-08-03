Thursday, August 03, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

‘More than 10 Russian drones downed over Kyiv’

Agencies
August 03, 2023
International

Kyiv-More than 10 Russian drones were downed during an overnight attack on Kyiv, Ukrainian officials said early on Wednesday.
“Groups of drones entered Kyiv simultaneously from several directions. However, all air targets -- more than 10 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) -- were detected and destroyed in time by the forces and means of air defense,” said Sergiy Popko, head of the Kyiv city military administration. He said Russia had used a barrage of Iranian-made Shahed drones, with debris hitting several areas.
Kyiv’s mayor said previously on Wednesday that the attack on the capital had caused damage in multiple districts, including the busy Solomyansky, which hosts an international airport.  Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that no one was killed or wounded in the attack.  In Golosiivsky district, “parts of a drone fell on the playground” and a fire broke out in a non-residential building, the Kyiv city military administration said, adding that emergency services were on the scene. The administration had earlier issued an alert for drone attacks and warned residents to stay in shelters. 

IHC quashes ‘obscene’ photoshoot case


               

Tags:

Agencies

International

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1690954531.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023