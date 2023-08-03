NEOC Coordinator lauds polio teams’ efforts for eradicating poliovirus

QUETTA - The National Emergency Opera­tions Centre (NEOC) Coordinator Dr Shahzad Baig on Wednesday said that with the cooperation of all concerned departments, the hard work of the polio teams, and the sacrifices of security forces and frontline workers, poliovirus is under control in the country. He expressed these views while brief­ing the journalists about the over­all situation and the challenges of the poliovirus in the Emergency Operation Center Balochistan. Co­ordinator Provincial Emergency Operations Center Balochistan, Syed Zahid Shah, Senior Advi­sor WHO Dr. Arshad Qudoos, and health specialist UNICEF, Dr. Abdul Aziz were also present at the oc­casion. “The eradication of polio is inevitable in the country, with collective efforts 99 percent of the polio cases have been eradicated whereas the remaining ones will be dealt with till the end of this year,” he said. “The whole world is polio free except for two countries, Afghanistan and Pakistan whereas a goal has been set to make the world polio-free by 2026,” he said and added that Balochistan is Po­lio free for the last two years and on a national level only two cases have been registered. “370000 workers are working in the coun­try for the eradication of polio and we will be successful in the mis­sion soon,” he said and added that Pakistan will be soon among the polio-free countries. He said that the polio program is a systematic campaign in which the campaign is conducted simultaneously throughout the country.