Nigeria cuts off electricity supply to Niger following coup

Nigeria cut off electricity supply to its northern neighbor Niger on Wednesday after the military coup in the country.

The move was in line with sanctions decided by Niger’s West African neighbors, according to local media.

Niger used to get 70% of its electricity from Nigeria.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), of which Nigeria is a member, decided to impose sanctions on Niger following the coup.

Niger’s President Mohamed Bazoum was detained by members of the Presidential Guard on July 26, and that evening, the military announced that it had seized power.

Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, the leader of the mutinous soldiers, assumed the leadership of the group called the National Council for the Safeguarding of the Country on July 28.