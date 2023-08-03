Thursday, August 03, 2023
Oil tankers association warns to stop operations if demands not met  

STAFF REPORT
August 03, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-The Oil Tankers Association on Wednesday threatened to close down the business operations if their due demands were not met within a week.  To maintain profitability and meet operational costs effectively, the Oil Tankers Association has demanded to increase the local fare to 100 percent and the long fare to 50 percent. Additionally, the association was demanding a designated quota for oil tankers’ transport in the White oil pipeline. By securing this allocation, they aim to streamline their operations and ensure a smoother supply chain for white oil products. The association urged the government to restore the old oil delivery vehicles and utilize them for oil delivery and demanded to compensate the owners of old vehicles that were no longer in use. An additional demand raised by the association was the immediate cessation of Iranian oil business. They assert that this measure was essential for preserving the interests of the domestic oil industry and fostering self-reliance in the energy sector.

STAFF REPORT

