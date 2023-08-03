Parliament sets new record by passing 54 bills in four days

The Parliament has set a new record for fastest legislation by passing 54 bills in just four days.

The fastest legislation was opposed by the opposition members and some of the allies of the incumbent government.

Of the 54 bills passed, the government took the lead by successfully pushing through 35 bills related to the establishment of private universities.

Major bills including, Army Act Amendment Bill 2023, the Official Secrets Amendment Bill 2023, the PEMRA Ordinance Amendment Bill 2023, Press Council Amendment Bill 2023 and others were passed within a span of four days.

Jamiat ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s (JUI-F) Alia Kamran recorded her protest during the approval of the government bills in haste.

The Balochistan National Party also objected to the legislative process and complained of not taking them into confidence.

The lawmakers from both sides also complained that those bills were also presented in the houses and passed which were not even on the agenda.