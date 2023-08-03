“The farther backward you can look, the

farther forward you are likely to see.”

–Winston Churchill

Göbekli Tepe is an extraordinary archaeological site situated in southeastern Turkey. Dating back to the 10th millennium BCE, it is considered one of the oldest monumental structures in the world. Göbekli Tepe consists of numerous massive stone pillars arranged in circular enclosures, featuring intricate carvings of animals. It challenges traditional theories about the development of civilisation, as it predates settled agriculture and complex societies. The significance of Göbekli Tepe lies in its implications for understanding the transition from hunter-gatherer societies to settled agriculture and the emergence of communal religious practices. It offers valuable insights into the early stages of human cultural and social development.