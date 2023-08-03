Thursday, August 03, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Past in Perspective

Past in Perspective
August 03, 2023
Opinions, Past in Perspective

“The farther backward you can look, the 
farther forward you are likely to see.”
–Winston Churchill

Göbekli Tepe is an extraordinary archaeological site situated in southeastern Turkey. Dating back to the 10th millennium BCE, it is considered one of the oldest monumental structures in the world. Göbekli Tepe consists of numerous massive stone pillars arranged in circular enclosures, featuring intricate carvings of animals. It challenges traditional theories about the development of civilisation, as it predates settled agriculture and complex societies. The significance of Göbekli Tepe lies in its implications for understanding the transition from hunter-gatherer societies to settled agriculture and the emergence of communal religious practices. It offers valuable insights into the early stages of human cultural and social development.

Tags:

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1690954531.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023