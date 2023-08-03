PGF Golf Calendar spells out golf activity for 2023-24

LAHORE-The Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) Golf Calendar for 2023-24 (July 2023 to June 2024) arouses and ignites vibrant and animated golfing action in the golf arenas of Pakistan.

A series of 64 exhilarating championships are due to take place through the period that will end in June 2024. As for the actual action, from 10th August to 13th August 2023, the Defence Authority Country and Golf Club hosts the Independence Day Cup Open with features and attributes like huge prize money for performing golf professionals, car for a hole in one and the allurement of competing on a grand golf course.

From Karachi, the action moves to the world class Rumanza Golf and Country Club Golf Course, Multan for Azadi Cup Night Golf Tournament. To be played under floodlights, the participating golfers will endeavor for a marvelous experience, yearning for sparkling results and a purposeful experience. Other activities in August include the 6th SGA Jinnah Tour Match in Karachi and the 3rd KPK Soni Wali Cup Match in Abbottabad.

The standout golfing action during September to December 2023 will all be excellence oriented. And that includes the holding of 5th PGF Inter Club Golf Tournament at Rumanza Golf Course, Multan, the 50th Pakistan Open Golf Championship from 6th September to 10th September in Karachi followed by CNS Open Golf Championship from 13th to 17th September and thereafter, the 43rd Punjab Open Championship from 5th to 8th October in Lahore.

A few more prominent championships like Prime Minister Open Championship to be held at Rawalpindi from 9th October to 15th October, the 2nd Defence Raya Open from 26th to 29th October, the Sind Open from 21st December to 24th December and the CJSC Open Championship in December.

The year 2024 starts with FGA Ladies Amateur to be held at Islamabad and in January of 2024 golfing contests will keep golf courses of Karachi bustling and lively. Faldo Series trials are lined up for dates between 4 Jan and 7 Jan and then sublime ones take place like the CAS Open Golf Championship and Rashid D Habib Memorial Open, where the prize money is colossal.

More prominent championships to follow are the DHA Open in Karachi, 2nd Rumanza Open in Multan and JA Zaman Memorial Open in Lahore. The incomparable Smart City 63rd National Amateur Golf Championship is booked for early April and PGF Rumanza match Play Golf Championship in late April 2024. Prize money intensive events like President PGA Open and KP Open take place in May 2024.

The concluding championships of the year are fanciful for the professionals and these are PGF Qualifying School for Professionals and PGF Qualifying School for Senior and Junior Professionals due to take place in June 2024.