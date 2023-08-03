PLA, Pakistan Army are brothers in arms: General Asim Munir

COAS felicitates People’s Liberation Army of China on 96th founding anniversary n China will continue supporting Pakistan irrespective of changing scenario at the world level: President Xi.

RAWALPINDI - The 96th Anniversary of the founding of People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China was commemorated at the GHQ in Rawalpindi on Wednesday. Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir was the chief guest on this occasion, says a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). Ms Pang Chunxue, Chargé d’Affaires of the embassy of the People’s Republic of China, Major General Wang Zhong, Defence Attaché, Chinese Embassy officials and officers from tri-services of Pakistan attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chinese Chargé d’Affaires thanked COAS for hosting the event for the 96th anniversary of the founding of the PLA. “This all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between China & Pakistan has stood the test of the time and change of international landscapes”, the Chinese Chargé d’Affaires remarked. “China & Pakistan have just jointly celebrated the 10th anniversary of the launch of CPEC and in the past months, COAS and other military leaders paid successful visits to China, which has strongly promoted the relationship between the two militaries”, the Chinese Chargé d’Affaires endorsed.

COAS felicitated the PLA and lauded the PLA’s role in China’s defence, security and nation building. While highlighting various facets of the deep-rooted ties between the two states, militaries and the people, COAS said that “Pakistan- China relationship is unique & robust that has proven its resilience in the face of all challenges.” “The PLA and Pakistan Army are brothers in arms & our relationship will continue to contribute towards safeguarding our collective interests”, COAS concluded.

Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping has reiterated to further expand the China Pakistan Economic Corridor project for the welfare of the people of the two countries, while maintaining its high standard. In his felicitation message on the completion of 10-year of the CPEC, he said China will continue supporting Pakistan, irrespective of the changing scenario at the world level.

Xi Jinping said China and Pakistan have achieved multiple targets of mutual development since the inception of CPEC in 2013. He said CPEC is playing a cardinal role in the revival of economic and social development of Pakistan. The Chinese President emphasised on both the countries to improve their overall planning and to further enhance bilateral cooperation under the CPEC.