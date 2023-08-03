Thursday, August 03, 2023
PM congratulates Talal, Daniyal on expiry of contempt of court disqualification

ISLAMABAD   -  Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday felicitated Talal Chaudhry and Daniyal Aziz on expiry of their five-year disqualification term awarded to them under separate contempt of court proceedings. On his Twitter handle, the prime minister thanked Allah Almighty and said that darkness of negative acts taken by a clique, who worked against progress and prosperity of Pakistan, had been ending. The prime minister lauded their steadfastness and loyalty with PML-N leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and their fortitude to brace all the ordeals. Marriyum pays tributes to Talal Chaudhry over steadfastness, determination Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb congratulated Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Talal Chaudhry on completing a five-year disqualification sentence period from the Supreme Court.

