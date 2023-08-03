Friday, August 04, 2023
PM Shehbaz, FM Bilawal exchange views on country's political situation
Web Desk
10:44 PM | August 03, 2023
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Thursday exchanged views on the country's political situation.

Bhutto-Zardari apprised the premier of the various matters pertaining to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA).

On the other hand, SAPM Awn Chaudhry, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Jamhoori Watan Party (JWP) chief Shahzain Bugti and Communication Minister Maulana Asad Mahmood also reached the PM House. 

Separately, PM Shehbaz said he was highly grateful to Chinese President Xi Jinping for his powerful message of support and solidarity with Pakistan on the eve of the 10the anniversary of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

In a social media post, the prime minister said: “Xi Jinping emphasis on building CPEC into an exemplary project of high quality Belt and Road Cooperation reflects his commitment to the well-being of the people of Pakistan”.

