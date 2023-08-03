PM wants govt, establishment work together for uplift of country

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said his only aim is that the government and the establishment work together for the progress and prosperity of the country.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of Bara Kaho Bypass here on Thursday, the premiere said people used to label him as a “man of establishment”, but he did not pay heed to such remarks. “I have never met army chief for my personal gain,” he added.

The prime minister said that the underpass project was planned a year ago. Initially, the project was handed over to the CDA. But, later it was entrusted to the NLC.

“Sometimes difficult decisions have to be made for the development and prosperity of the country,” he continued.

PM Shehbaz said former premiere Nawaz Sharif planned the underpass at Bara Kaho, but his government was removed through a conspiracy. The project would not be possible if the army chief did not support him, the prime minister said.

“I have been a political worker for the last 38 years. I have met many army chiefs while in the government and as opposition leaders. My only aim has been to work unitedly for the development of the country,” he stated.

He said his only aim was to take care of the poor. “The distribution of resources is unjust. We have decided to take the country forward together,” he continued.

PM Shehbaz said the government would overcome all difficulties for the betterment of the country. “Our neighbour has progressed. Now LCs will be opened and electric buses will be imported.”

It may be recalled that Bara Kaho underpass was completed in 10 months at a cost of Rs62.5 million.

The prime minister expressed his anger at the delay in the launch of the Serena Chowk underpass project. He was unhappy with the CDA chairman while he was briefed on the project. He cancelled the foundation stone laying and ordered re-tender for the project.