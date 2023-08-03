Thursday, August 03, 2023
Police arrest 7 accused for possessing illegal weapons  

APP
August 03, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

RAWALPINDI - Rawalpindi district police on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi conducted raids in different areas and netted seven accused for possessing illegal weapons. 

According to a police spokesman, Gungmandi, Sadiqabad, Naseerabad, R. A. Bazar and Gujar Khan police conducted raids in their respective jurisdiction and arrested seven namely Gul Muhammad, Ajmal, Umar, Sikandar, Ansar, Sohab, and Adnan and recovered five 30 bore pistols, a 9mm pistol and ammunition. 

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process. 

The SSP said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against the lawbreakers and operations against aerial firing and illegal weapon holders would continue.

