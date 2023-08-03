Thursday, August 03, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Policeman shot dead in Quetta

Agencies
August 03, 2023
Regional, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA   -  A policeman was shot dead in firing by unidentified armed men on Spini Road Quetta on Wednesday. Police sources said unknown accused opened fire at a policeman identified as Jawad Hazara on Benazir Bridge area of the city. The police constable was coming from Hazara Town when attacked, police sources said. The miscreants fled the scene soon after the attack. Police said the martyred policeman belongs to Hazara community of Quetta. Police termed the attack as an act of targeted killing. The incident has come a day after two policemen were martyred in Quetta’s Nawan Killi area.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1690954531.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023