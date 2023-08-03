Potential Delay

As per recent statements given by government officials, it seems as though the public has been given a glimpse into the events leading up to the general elections. Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb affirmed the decision to dissolve assemblies before their term, meaning the caretaker set-up will be in place for 90 days at least. Taking this in conjunction with PM Shehbaz Sharif’s announcement that the upcoming polls will be held on the basis of the latest census—a revised decision—has given weight to the idea that elections might be delayed. On the face of it, it would seem as though the government is walking a tightrope, and has many questions left to answer.

It is good to see that the government is set on dissolving assemblies so that procedures for holding the elections can begin. At the same time however, new problems have presented themselves after PM Sharif’s statement. Earlier, the government had denied the possibility of holding elections as per the latest census because the results had not been notified, and a few irreconcilable differences remained. With this decision revised, there are a few concerns that have propped up especially within the ruling party which finds itself divided over the issue. The PPP is adamant on holding the polls in a timely fashion whereas others, like MQM-P, have been voicing their demands to hold in accordance with the new census.

On the one hand, it is good to know that the billions spent towards conducting the digital census last year will not go to waste. The activity was conducted for the good of the public, and to ensure that the next elections would be more representative. At the same time however, there have been immense delays in notifying the results. If we are to remain true to the objective of holding elections within the 90-day deadline, the process of presenting the results to the Council of Common Interests (CCI), getting them approved, delaminating the constituencies, passing the subsequent constitutional amendment and holding the polls in accordance to the new population count is a rather lengthy procedure. Given that most members of the opposition have resigned from the National Assembly also presents issues of its own.

As per the Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, and Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal, it would be nearly impossible to adhere to the deadline. This is something that the government cannot afford, especially after promises of timely elections. The best way to go forward would be to pick up the pace on this, all the while addressing fears of indefinite delays.