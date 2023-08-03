Psychologist advocates awareness of dark psychology for combating manipulators

ISLAMABAD-Psychologist Kiran Aamir has alarmed the prevalence of dark psychology tactics employed by manipulators to control individuals’ behaviours and emphasized the need for awareness for attaining good mental health.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday, Kiran explained that various manipulative tactics, such as love bombing, isolation, gaslighting, guilt-tripping, and brainwashing are used to gain control over others.

She said that understanding the desires and instincts of the manipulators is crucial for individuals to safeguard themselves from falling prey to these tactics.

She noted that everyone craves attention, love, and care and manipulators exploit these instincts to control their targets.

“Vulnerable individuals who have doubts about their identity, social standing and those dissatisfied with their lives are more susceptible to these manipulative tactics,” Kiran said.

She highlighted that these negative tactics might work temporarily but leave long-term effects on the minds of victims.

Explaining the specific tactics of dark psychology, she highlighted love bombing as a common phenomenon in distance and online relationships.

She said that manipulators bombard their targets with excessive attention initially and later withdraw it once their desires are fulfilled, leaving the victim emotionally vulnerable.

Another tactic, according to Kiran is guilt tripping which is often found in family dynamics and social lives. She said that victims are made to feel responsible for things beyond their control which leads them to fulfil the manipulator’s desires out of guilt.

She also drew attention to the use of fifth-generation warfare campaigns in which manipulators study the psyche of a society and its people to design effective tactics. She stressed the importance of sensitizing people through media and healthcare professionals to help them comprehend the negative motives behind such manipulative behaviour.

Kiran asserted that understanding the purpose and methods of manipulation would empower individuals to respond to such situations with wisdom. She urged social media users to critically analyze content and advertisements, considering their potential long-term impact on their mental health.

She said that with increased awareness, individuals can protect themselves from falling victim to dark psychology tactics and prioritize their mental well-being.