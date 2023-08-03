Thursday, August 03, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PTI expels 13 more dissidents

PTI expels 13 more dissidents
Imran Mukhtar
August 03, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -  The opposition Pakistan Tehreek- e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday expelled 13 more dissidents including Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Raja Riaz Ahmad and Chairman Public Accounts Committee Noor Alam Khan for violating the party discipline.

The party also issued a show-cause notice to Malik Shaukat Ali, ex-MPA from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP), which seeks to explain his position within two days for attending a meeting of the new party announced by former chief minister Pervez Khattak.

PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan issued separate termination notices to the party’s present and former MPs and politicians who had defected to the party in the past. The notices directed them to refrain from using party name and designation in any manner otherwise legal action would be taken against them.

Omar terminated the basic PTI membership of Raja Riaz Ahmad, Noor Alam Khan, Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, Ms. Nuzhat Pathan, Ms. Wajiha Qamar, Sardar Riaz Mehmood Khan Mazari and Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon.

IHC quashes ‘obscene’ photoshoot case

Moreover, Nawab Sher, Makhdoomzada Syed Basit Ahmad Sultan, Afzal Khan Dhandla, Muhammad Abdul Ghaffar Wattoo, Aamir Talal Gopang and Ahmad Hussain Deharr were also expelled from the party.

They were served with show cause notices dated March 19, 2022, but they failed to provide a satisfactory reply within the given stipulated time, said a statement issued by the PTI statement. Therefore, they were expelled from the party, it added.

Similarly, Malik Shaukat Ali was served with a show-cause notice to explain his position for violating the party policy by attending the meeting of the newly announced party.

“If your reply is unsatisfactory or you do not respond, further action will be taken as per party policy and rules,” reads the notification.

Tags:

Imran Mukhtar

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1690954531.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023