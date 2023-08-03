Thursday, August 03, 2023
PTI leader Iftikhar Durrani arrested in Islamabad

PTI leader Iftikhar Durrani arrested in Islamabad
Web Desk
10:50 AM | August 03, 2023
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Iftikhar Durrani was arrested by police in the wee hours of Thursday.

According to sources, police have arrested Durrani from his residence in Islamabad.

Sources further disclosed that Iftikhar Durrani was shifted to some undisclosed location after arrest.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), in a statement, said its core member was “kidnapped” from Islamabad and that it was “gathering details about his kidnapping”.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI members, leaders have been facing arrests, re arrests since the May 9 mayhem when party workers attacked military and public installations over the arrest of party chief Khan.

The authorities have registered several cases against the top leadership for their alleged involvement and incitement against the military leadership.

Following May 9 mayhem, several big names — including, Parvez Khattak, Imran Ismail, Fawad Chaudhry, and Shireen Mazari — have quit PTI and some even politics.

