Friday, August 04, 2023
Sanjrani, Irani FM reaffirm resolve to boost trade

Sanjrani, Irani FM reaffirm resolve to boost trade
Web Desk
10:46 PM | August 03, 2023
Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian reaffirmed on Thursday their resolve to boost trade between Pakistan and Iran.

Abdollahian called on Sanjrani at the Parliament House. On the occasion, both leaders also expressed their resolve to expand cooperation in the fields of investment and the borders administration.

Sanjrani stressed the need for extending cooperation and strengthening the partnership between the two countries in all the fields of mutual interest.

On Wednesday, the Iranian FM landed in Pakistan on a two-day to discuss entire gamut of bilateral ties and the emerging regional situation with the leadership of Pakistan.

