SCCI chief rejects massive increase in fuel prices

Peshawar - The Acting President of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Ijaz Khan Afridi, vehemently rejects the recent massive increase in fuel prices following a hike in electricity tariffs. He asserts that this move by the government will have severe repercussions on the national economy, businesses, and industrial growth.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the chamber’s president, Ijaz Afridi, blames the incumbent government’s flawed economic policies for the current state of the national economy, businesses, and industries. He points out that the continuous rise in power, natural gas, and petroleum product prices has exacerbated the country’s economic instability, adding to the woes of the already stressed business community.

Expressing his concern, Afridi fears that the historic increase in fuel prices will trigger a new wave of inflation, affecting all segments of society, including the trading community and the impoverished masses. He deems the sudden surge in petroleum prices as unjustifiable and incomprehensible, stating that it is unacceptable to the SCCI.

Furthermore, Ijaz Afridi predicts that the elevated fuel prices will increase the cost of living and industrial production, making essential commodities even more unaffordable for the common man.

Afridi urges the government to refrain from implementing anti- business policies and instead take practical steps to promote ease of doing business. He believes that the government’s willingness to comply with the IMF’s demands has only compounded the problems faced by the business community and the general public.

Under the current circumstances, the chamber president laments the rapid negative growth in the economy, businesses, and industries and squarely blames the incumbent government’s policies for derailing the nation’s economic progress.

In light of this situation, Ijaz Afridi calls upon the government to reconsider its decision and align fuel prices with international market rates. Failing to do so, he warns that the SCCI, along with the traders’ community, will be compelled to launch a countrywide protest against the government’s actions