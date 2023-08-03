Thursday, August 03, 2023
Three booked on murder charges

Staff Reporter
August 03, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

FAISALABAD   -  Madina Town police have registered a murder case against three persons including vice principal of a private school on charge of killing principal of the same school four months ago. Po­lice spokesman said here on Wednesday that body of Muhammad Zahid, principal of a private school situated in Rasool Park Street No.3, was found from his office on April 06, 2023 where he died under mysterious circum­stances. During initial inter­rogation, the vice principal of the school Iram Shahid got her statement recorded that principal Muhammad Zahid died of severe head injuries after falling down from the chair. However, on 1st August 2023, Mirza Abdul Wahid Baig, brother of ill-fated principal, filed a complaint, contending that vice principal Iram Shahid along with her two accom­plices had killed his brother Muhammad Zahid by hitting him with a flowerpot.

