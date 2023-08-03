Thursday, August 03, 2023
Two street criminals held, arms recovered  

STAFF REPORT
August 03, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - The district Korangi Police on Wednesday arrested two alleged street criminals and recovered pistols along with ammunition and a stolen motorcycle from their possession.  According to police, the Zaman Town police station on a tip-off, arrested two accused allegedly involved in street crimes.  Arrested were identified as Daniyal Masih and Daniyal Essa. The police recovered two pistols along with ammunition and a motorcycle. A case had been registered and further investigations were initiated. 

Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover gutka

Police in its continued drive against criminals and anti-social elements on Wednesday arrested two gutka suppliers and recovered gutka from their possession. SHO Inspector Azam Mir Gopang under the supervision of ASP Cantt Alina Rajper acting on a tip-off arrested Gutka suppliers Karam Khan Bhand and Qambar Khan Bhand and recovered different types of Indian gutkaa. GOR Police has registered a case against the accused under gutka and Main puri act.

IHC quashes ‘obscene’ photoshoot case

 

STAFF REPORT

