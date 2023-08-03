Two street criminals held, arms recovered  

KARACHI - The district Korangi Police on Wednesday arrested two alleged street criminals and recovered pistols along with ammunition and a stolen motorcycle from their possession. According to police, the Zaman Town police station on a tip-off, arrested two accused allegedly involved in street crimes. Arrested were identified as Daniyal Masih and Daniyal Essa. The police recovered two pistols along with ammunition and a motorcycle. A case had been registered and further investigations were initiated.

Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover gutka

Police in its continued drive against criminals and anti-social elements on Wednesday arrested two gutka suppliers and recovered gutka from their possession. SHO Inspector Azam Mir Gopang under the supervision of ASP Cantt Alina Rajper acting on a tip-off arrested Gutka suppliers Karam Khan Bhand and Qambar Khan Bhand and recovered different types of Indian gutkaa. GOR Police has registered a case against the accused under gutka and Main puri act.