Ulema condemn Bajaur incident, renew pledge to fight terrorism

ISLAMABAD - Ulema and Mashaykh from all schools of thought on Wednesday unequivocally condemned the gruesome incidents of the bomb blast in Bajaur, suicide blast in Khyber Masjid, attack on police deputed on the security of polio team in Quetta and desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden and Denmark in the strongest terms and renewed pledge to continue their fight against all evil forces trying to destabilize Pakistan socially, politically and economically.

Leading the joint press conference along with the prominent religious scholars including Council of Islamic Ideology Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz, Shia Ulema Council Central General Secretary Allama Arif Hussain Wahidi, and Custodian of the Holy Shrine of Eidgah Sharif, Shaykh Muhammad Hassan Haseeb- ur-Rehman and others Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi termed all those involved in these unlawful acts criminals and emphasized that they had no connection with Islam and Muslims. Ashrafi who is also the Prime Minister’s Special Representative on Interfaith Harmony and the Middle East categorically stated that those involved in the murder of innocent Muslims, and attack on Masajid and security forces were playing the role of Kharijiets. Giving a reference to Islamic history, he said the attacks were similar to those made by the Khawarij on Muslims.