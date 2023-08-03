Thursday, August 03, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Ulema condemn Bajaur incident, renew pledge to fight terrorism

Announce to hold countrywide Ulema and Mashaykh conventions for a stable Pakistan in entire month of August

Ulema condemn Bajaur incident, renew pledge to fight terrorism
Agencies
August 03, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -  Ulema and Mashaykh from all schools of thought on Wednesday unequivocally condemned the gruesome incidents of the bomb blast in Bajaur, suicide blast in Khyber Masjid, attack on police deputed on the security of polio team in Quetta and desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden and Denmark in the strongest terms and renewed pledge to continue their fight against all evil forces trying to destabilize Pakistan socially, politically and economically.

Leading the joint press conference along with the prominent religious scholars including Council of Islamic Ideology Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz, Shia Ulema Council Central General Secretary Allama Arif Hussain Wahidi, and Custodian of the Holy Shrine of Eidgah Sharif, Shaykh Muhammad Hassan Haseeb- ur-Rehman and others Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi termed all those involved in these unlawful acts criminals and emphasized that they had no connection with Islam and Muslims. Ashrafi who is also the Prime Minister’s Special Representative on Interfaith Harmony and the Middle East categorically stated that those involved in the murder of innocent Muslims, and attack on Masajid and security forces were playing the role of Kharijiets. Giving a reference to Islamic history, he said the attacks were similar to those made by the Khawarij on Muslims.

IHC quashes ‘obscene’ photoshoot case

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1690954531.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023