World consumes one year-worth of natural resources in just 214 days

The world has consumed a year's worth of natural resources in just 214 days and the officials have decided that August 2 is this year's World Overshoot Day since humanity will be in debt of natural resources as of August 3.

Factors such as climate change, the increase in the world population, deforestation and urbanization lead to the depletion of natural resources faster every day.

The Global Footprint Network (GFN), which calculates the World Overshoot Day for that year by measuring the use of one annual natural resource offered by the world by humans, announced that the natural resources for 2023 had been exhausted as of August 2.

The world, which has consumed its resources in just 214 days, will start using next year's resources starting from August 3.

The data by the GFN collected since 1961 demonstrates that the first global overflow was detected in 1971, when the resources were exhausted on December 25.

With the exception of 2020, which saw a reduction in the use of natural resources due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global limit-breaking day has been decreased to an earlier date than the previous one almost every year.

Each country's own limit-exceedance day is calculated individually based on the resources consumed on a country-by-country basis.

Qatar became the first country to consume this year's natural resources on February 10 and started borrowing from next year, followed by Luxembourg on February 14.

They are followed by the US, Canada, and the UAE, which exceeded their yearly limits on March 13, and Australia on March 23.

The list ends with Jamaica as it has finished what it had on Dec. 20.