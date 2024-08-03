12 farmers booked for canal water theft

FAISALABAD - The district police have booked 12 farmers for canal water theft on Friday. According to police sources, the teams of the Irrigation Department detected water theft in Chak No 586-GB by farmers through installing pipes and breakage water courses and reported the matter to Buchiana police. The police registered cases against farmers. Meanwhile, the Civil Defence Department, during a crackdown on illegal business of decanting in the city, sealed 82 shops in various localities during the month of July. The department sources on Friday said that 55 shopkeepers were booked and machinery from 23 outlets was confiscated during the month. Furthermore, challan against 35 owners were sent to Judicial Magistrate and the court imposed Rs85,000 fine in the month.