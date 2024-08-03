1m mosquito nets to be distributed in Dir Lower

Dir lower - Over the next three months, one million mosquito nets will be distributed in Dir Lower, as announced during a Zoom meeting chaired by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah. Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Muhammad Arif Khan, Deputy District Health Officer Dr. Wali Khan, District Monitoring Officer (Malaria Program) Waqas, and other key officials were present.

The deputy district health officer and district monitoring officer outlined the distribution plan, which includes a door-to-door survey by 1,078 health department volunteers using a mobile app to distribute coupons. In the second phase, data will be reviewed to ensure nets reach deserving individuals. Distribution will occur at 169 designated points where citizens can present their coupons.

Deputy Commissioner Khan emphasized merit-based distribution, prioritizing areas with higher malaria incidence and ensuring coverage around hospitals and health centers. A public awareness campaign on malaria, dengue, and polio will accompany the distribution to educate residents about these diseases.

Tree plantation drive launched: Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Muhammad Arif Khan inaugurated the tree plantation drive on Friday, following orders from Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur. Khan planted the first sapling to mark the beginning of the initiative.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General and Focal Person for the Green Growth Strategy-Billion Tree Plus Plantation Drive, Bashir Khan, Assistant Commissioner Timargarh Dr. Nidah Iqbal, Divisional Forest Officer Asif Ali Shah, Tehsil Municipal Officer Timargarh Qadir Naseer, and Tehsil Chairman Timargarh Mufti Irfanuddin also participated, planting Sada Bihar saplings in Blombat Colony Green Building.