20 injured in Qila Saifullah road accident

QILA SAIFULLAH - Twenty persons were injured in a road accident that took place near Kan Mahtarzini area of Qila Saifullah district of Balochistan region, tv channels quoting Levies authorities reported on Friday. According to details, a rashly driven passenger coach was crossing the Kan Matarzini area when it plunged into a deep ditch. As a result, some twenty persons were injured in the incident. The Levies authorities after receiving reports rushed to the site for shifting the injured to hospital. Investigations are underway.