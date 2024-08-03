Saturday, August 03, 2024
20 injured in Qila Saifullah road accident

Agencies
August 03, 2024
QILA SAIFULLAH   -  Twenty persons were injured in a road accident that took place near Kan Mahtarzini area of Qila Saifullah district of Balochistan region, tv channels quoting Levies authorities reported on Friday.  According to details, a rashly driven passenger coach was crossing the Kan Matarzini area when it plunged into a deep ditch. As a result, some twenty persons were injured in the incident. The Levies authorities after receiving reports rushed to the site for shifting the injured to hospital. Investigations are underway.

