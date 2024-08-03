500 daycare centres to be established for women labourers: Minister

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Labour and Human Resources Faisal Ayub Khokhar on Friday held a meeting with Secretary Labour Naeem Ghous and DG Labour Kulsoom Hai, in which it was decided that daycare centres will be established for women working in factories under the Punjab Labour Department. The Provincial Labour Minister said that initially, 500 daycare centres will be built in collaboration with the factory management and added that labour colonies for workers would also be built. The minister said that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz was taking steps for working women. He said, “We will implement labour laws and minimum wages in factories. We will raise the living standard of labourers in Punjab as well.” He said that field officers across Punjab had been mobilised to implement the labour laws, and in this regard, steps would be taken to provide quality education to the children of workers in the workers welfare school as per the modern requirements.