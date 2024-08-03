Saturday, August 03, 2024
Acclaimed educationist GM Malik dies

Our Staff Reporter
August 03, 2024
MULTAN   -  A celebrated academician and former Chairman BISE Gujranwala and Bhawalpur, Ghulam Muhammad Malik popularly known as GM Malik passed away here on Friday. He was 77. Dr Malik remained principal of Govt Bosan Road College once named as Govt Emerson College and is functioning as Emerson University Multan now after re-constitution. He was also an old Emersonian. The deceased did his MSc in Chemistry from Punjab University Lahore and PhD from Australia. Dr Malik retired in 2007 as principal Education College Multan. His funeral was offered at Qout-ul-Islam Zakariya Town on Friday evening which was attended by a large number of people hailing from all walks of life. Later, he was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard.

