Ahsan announces National Task Force on productivity, quality and innovation

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Friday announced to establish a National Task Force dedicated to enhancing Productivity, Quality and Innovation (PQI) across all sectors of the economy for revitalizing Pakistan’s economic landscape. “This initiative, set to be launched in August 2024 — coinciding with the month of Pakistan’s independence — signals a significant step toward addressing the nation’s critical economic challenges, fostering a culture of innovation, and unlocking new avenues for growth,” a news release said. The Task Force, which initially gained widespread support from global and domestic stakeholders during its conceptual phase in the previous tenure, faced setbacks due to political disruptions in 2018. However, with renewed determination and a clear vision, Ahsan Iqbal said he was committed to steering this initiative back on track, fostering an environment where innovation and productivity advancements can drive substantial economic progress. The Task Force’s mandate is the promotion of innovation as a driving force behind economic growth.

By encouraging creative solutions, new technologies and cutting-edge practices across industries, the Task Force aims to position Pakistan as a leader in innovation.

This includes fostering a culture of entrepreneurship, supporting research and development (R&D) initiatives, and facilitating collaboration between academia, industry, and government.

It also aims to leverage innovation and productivity improvements in the agriculture sector to significantly reduce rural poverty.

By enhancing productivity, the initiative seeks to increase yields, lower costs, and improve essential services such as healthcare, education, agriculture, and infrastructure, directly benefiting rural communities.

The planning minister emphasized that elevating rural living standards was central to his government’s agenda.

Under the initiative, universities will be encouraged to prioritize research and innovation that enhances productivity across various sectors.

Ahsan Iqbal highlighted the crucial role of Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) in addressing local challenges and driving national progress.

With increased funding allocated to the Higher Education Commission (HEC), universities will be pivotal in transforming Pakistan into a knowledge-driven economy, contributing to advancements in fields such as veterinary sciences, engineering, agriculture, and medicine.

Besides, the Task Force will support small and medium enterprises (SMEs) by building their capacity for innovation and fostering their growth, drawing lessons from successful models in China and other Asian countries.

By helping SMEs develop robust value chains and adopt innovative practices, this initiative aims to propel them into larger market segments, enhancing their contribution to the national economy.

Developing and implementing benchmarks for productivity and innovation will be a core function of the Task Force.

These benchmarks will serve as critical tools to identify areas requiring attention and drive sector-specific improvements, ensuring that innovation becomes a cornerstone of Pakistan’s economic strategy.

According to the press release, the Task Force will focus on developing national quality and innovation standards to bolster Pakistan’s global reputation and achieve economies of scale. “These standards will enhance the national brand, foster international competitiveness, and position Pakistan as a leader in quality and innovation on the global stage.”

Following launch of the initiative, awards program will be an annual feature to recognize and reward entities that exemplify outstanding productivity, quality, and innovation. “This initiative aims to foster a competitive spirit and drive excellence across sectors, highlighting the importance of innovation in achieving economic success.”

Minister Iqbal said : “As Pakistan approaches its 77th year of independence; it is imperative that we break free from historical constraints and position ourselves for a future of sustained growth, innovation, and prosperity.”

He said the launch of this Task Force under the ‘Uraan Pakistan Campaign’ was a crucial step in this journey. “We are committed to overcoming the challenges of political instability and economic constraints to create a thriving, innovative, and productive Pakistan.”

The National Task Force, he said, would begin its work this August, marking a new chapter in Pakistan’s quest for economic revitalization and national progress.

“As part of the broader Uraan Pakistan Campaign, this initiative represents a bold commitment to securing a brighter, more prosperous, and innovative future for the nation,” the minister remarked.