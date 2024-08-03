ANF recovers 166.8 kg drugs in 3 operations

Saturday, August 03, 2024
August 03, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI   -   Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting three operations managed to recover 166.8 kg drugs and arrested four accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that in two operations conducted near M-1 Islamabad, ANF recovered 164.4 kg hashish from two vehicles besides arresting 4 accused.

In third operation, 2.4 kg hashish was recovered from a motorcycle on University Road Peshawar. Investigations have been started to register cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act against the arrested accused.

