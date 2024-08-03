ANP, PPP leaders criticise UoS Vice Chancellor

Swabi - Leaders from the Awami National Party (ANP) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) criticized the vice-chancellor of the University of Swabi (UoS) on Friday, alleging that his actions have harmed the university’s reputation. They announced plans to meet with the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa regarding the issue.

The press conference was held at the university’s main entrance, with prominent figures from both parties and Pakhtun Students’ Federation (PkSF) participating. A protest demonstration against the vice-chancellor followed the press conference.

Notable attendees included Salim Khan, former provincial general secretary of ANP, Ghulam Haqqani, ANP district president, Ali Khan, PPP district president, Biland Iqbal Tarakai, PPP provincial leader, Dr. Waqar Yousafzai, ANP central secretary for education affairs, Rashid advocate, and Ishfaq, a former election candidate and district president of Malgari Wakeelan. Salim Khan criticized the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister’s proposal to sell university property instead of the Peshawar golf ground to improve the government’s financial position. He highlighted the university’s establishment as part of Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan’s educational policy.

Dr. Waqar Yousafzai reported a projected budget deficit of Rs 190 million for UoS, with an estimated loss of Rs 200 million by the end of the vice-chancellor’s tenure in October. Ghulam Haqqani criticized the vice-chancellor’s new recruitment process, questioning how the university would afford new hires while accusing him of laying off local staff and hiring his preferred candidates. PPP president Ali Khan stated that he would soon contact Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, who also serves as UoS Chancellor, to address concerns about illegal recruitment and mismanagement at the university.