Baloch Yakjehti Committee calls off its sit-in

QUETTA - In a significant triumph for dialogue and cooperation, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has ended its week-long protest in Gwadar after reaching a landmark seven-point agreement with the Balochistan government. Led by Dr. Mahrang Baloch, the BYC had been peacefully demonstrating at Marine Drive in Gwadar, advocating for the release of missing persons and other pressing concerns. The government’s prompt response and willingness to engage in negotiations paved the way for a successful resolution.

Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti played a pivotal role in facilitating the talks, working closely with district officials and police authorities to ensure a peaceful outcome. His efforts have been widely praised for preventing further escalation and promoting a spirit of understanding.

The agreement marks a major breakthrough, with both parties committing to: Release of detained individuals through judicial process by August 5th.

Safe passage for participants of the Raji Muchi sit-in Return of confiscated items by the police Restoration of internet and mobile signals No harassment or retaliatory actions against citizens. This achievement demonstrates the power of constructive dialogue in resolving complex issues and promoting peace in Balochistan.

The BYC’s peaceful protest and the government’s responsive approach have set a positive precedent for addressing grievances and working towards a more harmonious future.

As the people of Gwadar and beyond celebrate this triumph, it’s clear that collaboration and determination can overcome even the most daunting challenges.