Balochistan torrential rains leave 12 dead, 32 injured

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has said that heavy rains in Balochistan have led to the deaths of 12 people.

According to the report, these 12 victims, which include 5 children, lost their lives due to incidents such as lightning strikes, roof collapses, and wall collapses caused by the rains.

In addition, 32 individuals have been injured, among them 3 women and 10 children.

The torrential rains have also inflicted significant property damage, affecting 263 houses, 312 acres of crops, and 19 kilometers of roads.

The report further mentions that 106 animals have died as a result of lightning strikes and other rain-related incidents.

The PDMA and district administrations are collaborating to provide relief to the affected areas.

It's important to note that the Met Office has forecasted heavy monsoon rains across the country from August 1st to 6th.

In Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, rainfall is expected from the evening of August 1st to the 6th, with intermittent breaks.

Islamabad and Punjab are likely to experience rain until August 6th, with scattered heavy showers and isolated very heavy falls, also with occasional breaks.

South Punjab districts are expected to receive heavy rain from August 2nd to 6th, with intermittent gaps.

Balochistan, Karachi, and other districts of Sindh will see rainfall from the evening/night of August 2nd to the 6th, again with occasional gaps.

Rain is also anticipated in Gilgit-Baltistan from the evening or night of August 3rd to the 6th.

These heavy rains may cause flash flooding in local streams and nullahs in areas such as Murree, Galliyat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northern Punjab, Islamabad, northeast Punjab, the hill torrents of D.G Khan, and Kashmir.

Balochistan's Kalat and other districts are at risk from August 3rd to 5th, while low-lying areas of Sindh may experience flooding on August 4th and 5th.