Ban on X to go once rules are put in place: Azma Bokhari

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Information Azma Bokhari Friday said that ban on the social media website X would be lifted once the rules and regulations are put in place. Talking to the media in Lahore High Court, the information minister said that the government was not against social media but there should be regulations to check the be “We are talking about rules and regulations and once they are in place, the ban on X will be lifted”, she added. The minister said that many countries had laws governing social media. “In every country laws are made to solve the problems and freedom of expression is abused. There are distorted traditions in our society”, she remarked, adding that social media accounts are regulated all over the world.

She said that digital terrorism is carried out through social media accounts. “All accounts must be governed by the rules and regulations”, she maintained. The information minister further stated that she was very happy and satisfied today that the worthy Chief Justice raised very important questions regarding a social media forum about which the FIA had no answers. To a question, Azma Bokhari alleged that the PTI founder was mentally disturbed in jail. Pointing out contradictions in the PTI stand on the establishment’s role, she said: “On the one hand, they are saying that the army should appoint its representative while on the other, they are saying that Mohsin Naqvi is the representative of the army”. She predicted that no wish of the PTI founder will be fulfilled as no one was willing to do so. “There is no restriction on day dreaming”, she added.

The information minister stressed that the PTI founder should apologize first before he is given any relief. “Let him first admit that they have done all this and he has made a mistake”.

Answering a question, Azma Bokhari said that the solar program will be provided to those customers using between 100 to 200 units and will also give solar panels to those customers using between 200 to 500 units.

“We are deeply concerned about the financial distress and mental discomfort of the people; Nawaz Sharif got the people of Pakistan rid of the IMF. The IMF has offered stringent conditions for Pakistan which we are suffering”, she observed.