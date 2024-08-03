Bilawal grieves over loss of lives in monsoon rains

KARACHI - Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of lives and property caused by the ongoing monsoon rains in various parts of the country. The PPP Chairman highlighted that the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has suffered the most significant loss of life, with ten fatalities reported in Kohat district alone. He noted that due to severe weather and lack of communication facilities, many incidents in remote areas of KP remain unreported. He expressed regret that rain victims in KP are left helpless, with no visible government assistance. Addressing the situation in Punjab, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed hope that the provincial government will ensure timely and indiscriminate assistance to those affected by the rains. He directed all PPP members of the assemblies to remain present in their constituencies during the rains. Bilawal emphasized the need for Jiyalas (PPP workers) to step forward and assist the needy and victims in the rain-affected areas. He urged them to mobilize and actively help those in distress. In Sindh and Balochistan, ministers, assembly members, and local government representatives have already been instructed to oversee relief efforts and ensure that no affected individual is deprived of government aid.