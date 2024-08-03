Budget Debate in the National Assembly

After the presentation of a budget, it is customary for the Leader of the Opposition to initiate a debate and offer concrete proposals. It was expected that he would stress the importance of widening the tax net. However, although the Opposition Leader spoke for almost four hours, he failed to highlight the problems faced by the public or suggest how the government could increase its revenues through direct taxation.

It seems all political parties are in agreement on continuing to facilitate retail and wholesale traders in tax evasion, along with protecting the illegal tobacco manufacturing sector, big landlords, and the sugar and fertiliser cartels, as well as avoiding measures to curb smuggling. No country in the world can survive and function without collecting sufficient revenues through direct taxation on all sources of income. There should be horizontal equality in levying taxes on all income sources.

No suggestions were made on how to bring professionals like doctors or lawyers, who earn significant incomes, into the tax net. These professionals often pay little to no taxes. Perhaps there are too many lawyers elected to the National Assembly, hence the conflict of interest. As a result, the burden falls on already registered salaried classes, leading to more indirect taxation, which disproportionately affects the poor rather than the affluent elite.

Everyone in Pakistan is aware of the vested interests of various political parties and members of the powerful paid elite in protecting their favoured known tax evaders. Despite the fact that even our major foreign partner and friend, China, has expressed serious concerns about security threats and dangers to Chinese nationals, there has yet to be a total clampdown along the Afghan border, where smuggling occurs and terrorists infiltrate with their weapons. It is time for the people to stand up and be heard.

MALIK TARIQ ALI,

Lahore.