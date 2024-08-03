Burewala Police claim two ‘dacoits’ killed in encounter

BUREWALA - Two alleged dacoits were killed in Gaggo Mandi area in a firing encounter while they were being escorted to police station following their arrest. A police spokesperson said on Friday that the two accused were arrested and being brought to Gaggo Mandi police station when their accomplices opened fire on the way. The bullets fired by the criminals hit the accused and proved fatal for both of them, the spokesperson said. Return fire by police forced the criminals to escape and police parties have been dispatched for their arrest, he maintained. Deceased accused Abdul Qayyum and Muhammad Aslam were history shelters, the spokesperson said, adding that they were involved in 22 and 23 robbery and dacoity cases, respectively. Bodies have been sent to hospital for post-mortem examination.