Children play key role in building strong society: DC

MIRPURKHAS - Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas, Dr. Rashid Masood Khan Friday said that children were an important segment to build a strong society and they needed attention for their grooming. He expressed these views while presiding over the district coordination committee’s meeting with the representatives of the social organizations working for the protection of children in his office. According to the handout, the DC further said that it was very important to protect the children along with providing basic needs, adding that it was the responsibility of all of us to protect them. He instructed the representatives of the social organizations working on child protection to give a complete detailed report of their work for the protection of children. In this context, the district administration would provide full cooperation, he added. In the meeting, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Muhammad Ali Baloch, Additional Director Social Welfare, Wajid Ali Memon, and representatives of social organizations were present in the meeting.