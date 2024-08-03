CM lauds administration for speedy disposal of rain water

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Friday commended the administration and WASA officials on completing the water drainage task within a few hours despite torrential rains. The chief minister lauded the performance of Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, WASA officials and allied staff members.

The chief minister said, “Draining rain water within a span of a few hours from the city is a remarkable and splendid performance. The WASA and other institutions worked with a great amount of dedication and diligence for the facilitation of the people. Hopefully, our institutions will create ease and comfort for the masses through their excellent performance in future as well.”

CM condoles demise of father of PSCM

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed her profound sorrow and grief over the death of the father of Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Zafar Dall. The chief minister expressed her heartfelt sympathies and condolence with Sajid Zafar Dall and other bereaved family members. The CM prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant fortitude to the heirs to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity. Earlier, the funeral prayer of the father of Sajid Zafar Dall was offered at Masjid Darul Islam Bagh-e-Jinnah in which Provincial Ministers, Specials Assistants, Chief Secretary, IGP, Secretaries, other government senior officers and officials attended in a large number. The body of the deceased will be taken to his native village Channi Dall, Tehsil Kot Momin Sargodha where the deceased will be laid to rest at his native graveyard after the funeral prayer.