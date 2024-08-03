CM Punjab greenlights Rs1.37 trillion for Lahore's comprehensive revamp

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has sanctioned Rs1.37 trillion for a major development initiative in Lahore. This substantial investment aims to overhaul the city's infrastructure, focusing on renovating streets, alleys, and underserved neighborhoods.

The development plan includes upgrading drainage systems, paving roads, installing street lights, and restoring parks and cemeteries. Of the total funds, Rs78 billion has been earmarked for 867 specific schemes. Additionally, Rs590 million will be directed towards improving suburban and underdeveloped areas.

The Lahore Revamping Programme is structured into three main packages: the first package covers six zonal development projects, the second includes three projects, and the third focuses on schemes for suburban and marginalized areas.

The Chief Minister has set a 10-month deadline for the completion of this extensive revitalization effort.