Court dismisses bail plea of Ahmed Waqas Janjua

Islamabad - Anti-Terrorism Court - II Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra declined bail application of International Media Co-ordinator Ahmed Waqas Janjua on Friday in a CTD case wherein he’s accused of having links with proscribed organization and possession of explosives.

According to court order, Ahmed Waqas Janjua was apprehended on July 22nd from Srinagar Highway, Islamabad and a Kalashnikov along with explosive substances were recovered from his possession. Accused also admitted that he had links with proscribed organizations during course of investigation.

Court order further stated that sufficient incriminating material was available on record to connect the accused with the commission of offence and the bail application stood rejected. Meanwhile, a local court on Friday granted the counter terrorism department a one-day physical custody of PTI leader Raoof Hassan in terrorism case.

The accused was produced before Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Judge Tahir Abbas Supra who also heard his bail petition. Announcing its verdict, the court instructed the police to present the accused again tomorrow.

The CTD has arrested the accused on July 31, in terrorism case.

During this day’s hearing, Prosecutor Raja Naveed prayed the court to grant further seven-day custody of PTI’s information secretary to investigate the other names in the crime.

However, Raoof Hassan’s lawyer Ali Bokhari argued that no gunpowder was recovered from his client. The CTD raided and kept his client in its custody for two days. He said that the statement of the complainant should be bring forth. The lawyer said that his client is ill and prayed the court to grant him bail in the said case.