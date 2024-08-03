DHA committed to delivering top-notch services within legal framework

Eight DHAs affording employment to around 15,000 individuals.

Rawalpindi - The Defence Housing Authority (DHA), established through an act of Parliament, is vested with the right to revise its master plan in response to evolving needs and requirements, according to officials.

DHAs are built on city’s suburbs, yet provide secure environment, basic amenities and are well-administered. Desire of civilians to live in DHA-administered areas has increased manifold due to top tier provision of facilities.

DHA plots, as service benefit, are allotted to army officers, junior commissioned officers and families of Shuhada to help them maintain a respectable standard of living after retirement from service. There is a proper mechanism under which officers also pay for plots which are allotted to them. No officer can get land beyond his authorization.

Similarly, ex-servicemen and families of Shuhada cannot meet important domestic obligations such as higher education of children and marriages on pension alone.

The service benefit of DHA plays an important financial support role for ex-servicemen and Shuhada families to finance important domestic obligations and lead a respectable life. DHAs in Rawalpindi, Lahore and Karachi are running 29 schools and colleges which are imparting SSC and HSSC level education to 26,604 students.

The DHAs are self-generating units with no financial contribution from army and strain on defence budget. Eight DHAs (Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Gujranwala, Bahawalpur, Multan and Quetta) are affording employment to around 15,000 individuals. The DHA is a self-financing entity which is one of the largest tax paying organisation fully integrated into taxation and regulatory mechanism. DHAs pay GST, withholding tax and income tax on all the business transactions, operate in a fully taxable environment. In last five years, DHAs have contributed approximately Rs 20 billion in taxes to exchequer while in Financial Year 2019/20, DHAs paid Rs 4 billion as taxes. The DHAs are contributing significantly towards creation of jobs for ex-government employees and civilians. More than 60 percent jobs are offered to civilians being subject experts. Moreover, DHA land is directly purchased from civilians at market rate and developed entirely with members’ contributions without any involvement of public money whatsoever.

The DHA has emerged as the most successful and credible land developer. With unmatched brand value, internally managed finances, institutional procedures and transparency, DHA-2’s facilities are considered one of the best available countrywide. The DHA administration extends an invitation to any interested party that wishes to visit and is encouraged to assess itself the offered facilities extended to valued residents on ground. The authority remains committed to address any concerns with the utmost seriousness and ensures that all actions are in strict accordance with legal and regulatory guidelines.