Document enforcement leaves hundreds of vehicles stranded at Torkham Border

Peshawar - The enforcement of the Temporary Admission Document (TAD) requirement has left hundreds of trucks stranded on both sides of the Torkham border since August 1, sources said on Friday.

According to border authorities, the Pakistani government has mandated that both Pakistani and Afghan truck drivers, who frequently cross the Torkham border, must now possess a TAD to travel. This requirement was implemented by Torkham Customs officials starting August 1.

The authorities emphasized that no truck drivers or their assistants would be permitted to cross the border without the TAD. They urged drivers to apply for these documents promptly to avoid travel disruptions. Notifications regarding this new requirement were also issued by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and Peshawar Customs House.

Earlier this year, on March 29, Pakistan had agreed with Afghanistan’s Taliban government to replace passport and visa requirements for Afghan drivers with the TAD.

Customs clearing agents and traders have appealed to Pakistani authorities to facilitate the stranded trucks and issue the TAD conveniently. They have suggested that it would be more efficient to issue TADs to each driver upon arrival at the Torkham border and recommended keeping the conditions simple for drivers to meet.

Meanwhile, some trucks, both loaded and empty, were able to proceed to their destinations after being issued temporary travel documents by the authorities on Friday. Coordinator of the Pak-Afghan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, told The Nation that although some trucks were allowed to cross the border upon issuance of TADs, the area was still crowded with vehicles due to the suspension of vehicular movement at the border for the last two days.