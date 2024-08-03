ECC approves import of 100,000MT urea

ISLAMABAD - The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Friday approved the proposal of Ministry of Industries & Production for import of 100,000MT urea. Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb chaired a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet at Finance Division.

The meeting was attended by the Minister for Industries & Production Rana Tanveer Hussain, Minister for Petroleum Musadik Masood Malik, Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, Minister for Economic Affair Ahad Khan Cheema, governor SBP, chairman SECP, deputy chairman Planning Commission, MD PASSCO, chairman TCP, federal secretaries, and other senior officials of the relevant ministries.

The Cabinet Committee approved the proposal of Ministry of Industries & Production for import of 100,000MT urea. This decision is aimed at ensuring sufficient supplies of urea in the market. This will also ensure stability of prices of fertiliser during the cropping season.