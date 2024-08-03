Saturday, August 03, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

ECC approves import of 100,000MT urea

ECC approves import of 100,000MT urea
Imran Ali Kundi
August 03, 2024
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD   -  The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Friday approved the proposal of Ministry of Industries & Production for import of 100,000MT urea. Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb chaired a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet at Finance Division.

The meeting was attended by the Minister for Industries & Production Rana Tanveer Hussain, Minister for Petroleum Musadik Masood Malik, Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, Minister for Economic Affair Ahad Khan Cheema, governor SBP, chairman SECP, deputy chairman Planning Commission, MD PASSCO, chairman TCP, federal secretaries, and other senior officials of the relevant ministries.

The Cabinet Committee approved the proposal of Ministry of Industries & Production for import of 100,000MT urea. This decision is aimed at ensuring sufficient supplies of urea in the market. This will also ensure stability of prices of fertiliser during the cropping season.

Reducing electricity costs top priority of coalition govt: PM

Tags:

Imran Ali Kundi

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1722645833.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024