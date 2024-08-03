Excise, taxation system under One Link to save people’s time: Sharjeel

KARACHI - Sindh Senior Minister Information, Transport, Excise, and Taxation Sharjeel Inam Memon on Friday said that the new digital service of the excise and taxation department under one line facility would facilitate the people and save them time.

He said that the newly designed digital system would reduce hassles, and bring convenience to people at their fingertips. The senior minister said that the digitalization would help promote transparency and people would be able to pay their vehicle taxes from their homes. He said that the Sindh Department of Excise and Taxation had taken a revolutionary step by connecting the Tax System with One Link.

Sharjeel said that the public would be able to pay taxes in minutes safely and reliably at any time. Speaking on checkpoints, he said that the checkpoints would be established at entry and exit points of major cities, where vehicles would be checked for taxation compliance and action would be taken against tax-defaulting vehicles.

In the first phase, a checkpost would be set up at the Karachi Toll Station, where the tax records of vehicles would be checked. Tax-defaulting vehicles would be impounded until the owners pay the outstanding tax. Meanwhile, an important meeting of the Excise and Taxation Department was held here under the chairmanship of Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Excise and Taxation Muhammad Saleem Rajput, Director General Excise Aurangzeb Akbar Panhwar and other directors. Sharjeel Inam Memon issued instructions to facilitate vehicle registration at showrooms. It was also decided to start the second phase of issuing premium number plates soon. He said that the second phase of issuing premium number plates would launched soon. In this phase, 50 numbers would be issued as part of a fundraising event for flood victims.

Sharjeel mentioned that an online fund raising event would be held for the issuance of premium numbers, where around 200 numbers would be available for acquisition by donors.

He said that separate smart cards would be issued to those, who had already acquired premium number plates in the first fund raising event, which was held on June 29, 2024. He further said that the smart card would discourage the forgery of premium number plates. A new smart card would be issued to the owners of premium number plates in case the vehicle is changed