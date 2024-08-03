Faisalabad DC says 514 centres set up for people’s registration under PSER

FAISALABAD - Faisalabad Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has said that 514 centres have been established to facilitate people to get themselves registered with the Punjab Socio-Economic Registry (PSER) project in the district.

As many as 1,297 data entry officers had been deployed at the centres to extend help to people in registration.

Presiding over a review meeting on the project here Friday, the DC asked the people that they must carry all necessary documents including CNICs of family head, personal, wife and children above 18 years of age, B-from of children less than 18-years, income details, land/property, details of family, and bank account while visiting to the help centres.

The people, however, can get themselves registered through an online portal pser.punjab.gov.pk by sitting at their homes. They can also contact the helpline No 0800-02345.

He said that the Punjab Socio-Economic Registry (PSER) project had been formally launched in all the districts of the Punjab province including Faisalabad on the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Under the project, the financial status of the total number of houses, families and individuals will be registered.

The registered citizens will be eligible to apply in the welfare programmes of the Punjab government including Kisan Card, Himmat Card, Health Card, Livestock Card, Scholarship Programme, Roshan Gharana Solar Programme, Nigheban Ramazan Programme. The DC has directed the assistant commissioners to strictly monitor the registration process.

He also urged for mobilising all means of advertisement in this regard.