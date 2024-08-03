Saturday, August 03, 2024
Farmer, robber killed in separate incidents

Staff Reporter
August 03, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

BAHAWALNAGAR  -  A local farmer and a dacoit had been killed in two separate incidents of robbery in the district, the police said on Friday. According to police, in the first incident, the bandits opened fire on a farmer named Nazar Hussain and killed him on the spot when he resisted their attempt to rob at Mandi Sadiq Ganj road, the robbers managed to escape. In other incident, the robbers stormed into house in the Bakhshan Khan area. The watchmen opened fire at them. In the exchange of fire, the watchman killed a robber. The concerned police registered different cases and started investigations.

