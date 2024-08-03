Firing on judges’ convoy leaves two policemen martyred in Tank

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - Suspected militants ambushed the security convoy of judges near Bhagwal filling station on the Tank-Dera Ismail Khan Road on Friday, resulting in the martyrdom of two policemen and injuries to two others.

The attack targeted the police squad assigned to protect the judges working in South Waziristan and Tank.

Additional District and Sessions Judges of South Waziristan and Tank, Malik Asghar and Malik Husnain, along with Senior Civil Judge Mahjabeen, were returning to Dera Ismail Khan from their camp office in Tank when around 25 armed men opened fire. Policemen Abdul Samad and Abdullah were martyred in the attack, while two other officers sustained injuries. The judges remained unhurt.

The police squad engaged the attackers, forcing them to flee after a 30-minute exchange of gunfire.

The attackers later hijacked a police van and set it ablaze in Cheena village, Tank. A heavy police contingent was dispatched to the scene following the incident.

The attack comes shortly after armed robbers looted a private bank van, stealing millions and kidnapping security guards, before torching the van in the same village.

Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday strongly condemned firing incident on a convoy of judges in Tank, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a press release from the President’s House, President Zardari expressed his condolences over the martyrdom of security personnel, offering his sympathies to the families of the deceased and praying for their strength during this difficult time.

President Zardari prayed for the martyred security personnel’s elevation in Jannah and affirmed the nation’s unwavering commitment to eradicating terrorism.